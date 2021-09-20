The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 20, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Class Class 6A

School Total Points Prv

1. Oakland (16) 4-0 177 1

2. Maryville (2) 5-0 164 2

3. Riverdale 5-0 136 T3

4. Summit 5-0 125 T3

5. Bradley Central 5-0 102 5

6. Germantown 4-1 80 6

7. Ravenwood 4-1 70 7

8. Dobyns Bennet 5-0 62 8

9. Collierville 5-0 32 10

10. Hendersonville 3-1 25 9

Others receiving votes: Whitehaven 7. Cleveland 6. Dickson County 3. Smyrna 1.

Class Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. Knoxville West (11) 5-0 163 1

2. Mt. Juliet (5) 5-0 155 2

3. Powell (1) 5-1 134 3

4. Page 5-0 119 4

5. Memphis Central 4-0 100 5

6. Walker Valley 4-1 82 6

7. Springfield 4-1 61 7

8. Station Camp 4-0 39 8

9. Henry County 2-3 30 T 10

10. Knoxville Central 2-3 27 9

Others receiving votes: Campbell County 14. Rhea County 5. David Crockett 3. Green Hill 3.

Class Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Greeneville (15) 5-0 168 1

2. Tullahoma 5-0 141 2

3. Pearl-Cohn (2) 5-0 135 3

4. Elizabethton 3-1 116 4

5. Haywood County 4-0 101 6

6. Hardin County 5-0 84 7

7. Montgomery Central 5-0 54 8

8. Marshall County 4-1 44 9

9. South Doyle 4-1 38 5

10. Upperman 4-1 32 10

Others receiving votes: East Hamilton 16. Anderson County 6.

Class Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Alcoa (15) 4-1 166 1

2. Covington (2) 5-0 153 2

3. Loudon 5-0 133 3

4. Giles County 5-0 114 4

5. East Nashville 4-1 91 5

6. Kingston 5-0 89 6

7. Dyersburg 5-0 62 9

8. Unicoi County 5-0 57 8

9. Fairview 4-2 28 10

10. Waverly 3-1 22 7

Others receiving votes: White House 20.

Class Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Meigs County (16) 4-0 169 1

2. Trousdale County 4-0 141 2

3. Hampton (1) 4-0 125 3

4. Westview 4-1 115 4

5. Memphis Academy 4-0 96 T5

6. Marion County 3-0 79 7

7. Huntingdon 4-1 76 T5

8. Forrest 4-1 51 8

9. Riverside 4-1 30 9

10. Watertown 3-2 19 10

Others receiving votes: Cascade 14. Fairley 9. Tyner Academy 7. South Greene 2. Lewis County 1. Westmoreland 1.

Class Class 1A

School Total Points Prv

1. Peabody (13) 5-0 166 1

2. Fayetteville (4) 5-0 153 2

3. South Pittsburg 3-0 135 3

4. McKenzie 5-0 118 4

5. Gordonsville 5-0 100 5

6. Dresden 4-1 69 7

7. Cornersville 4-1 56 8

8. Coalfield 4-1 50 6

9. Clay County 4-0 36 10

10. Cloudland 3-1 28 9

Others receiving votes: West Carroll 11. McEwen 8. Middle College 5.

Class Class A

School Total Points Prv

1. DCA (17) 5-0 170 1

2. King's Academy 4-1 148 2

3. Nashville Christian School 3-1 139 3

4. University-Jackson 3-2 119 5

5. Friendship Christian 2-3 43 4

Others receiving votes: Jackson Christian 31. Grace Christian Academy 24. Columbia Academy 6.

Class Class AA

School Total Points Prv

1. Lipscomb Academy (14) 5-0 167 1

2. CPA (3) 5-0 154 2

3. Lausanne Collegiate 4-0 126 4

4. Davidson Academy 4-1 93 3

5. Silverdale Baptist Academy 4-0 37 NR

Others receiving votes: BGA 35. ECS 31. Knoxville Webb 19. CAK 18.

Class Class AAA

School Total Points Prv

1. McCallie (16) 4-0 160 1

2. Briarcrest 5-0 147 4

3. Ensworth 4-1 128 5

4. Knoxville Catholic 3-1 95 2

5. Baylor 4-1 83 NR

Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 51. MBA 10. CBHS 6.

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune , Lewisburg; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; Mainstreet-Columbia, Wilson County; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.