The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 20, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Class Class 6A
School Total Points Prv
1. Oakland (16) 4-0 177 1
2. Maryville (2) 5-0 164 2
3. Riverdale 5-0 136 T3
4. Summit 5-0 125 T3
5. Bradley Central 5-0 102 5
6. Germantown 4-1 80 6
7. Ravenwood 4-1 70 7
8. Dobyns Bennet 5-0 62 8
9. Collierville 5-0 32 10
10. Hendersonville 3-1 25 9
Others receiving votes: Whitehaven 7. Cleveland 6. Dickson County 3. Smyrna 1.
Class Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
1. Knoxville West (11) 5-0 163 1
2. Mt. Juliet (5) 5-0 155 2
3. Powell (1) 5-1 134 3
4. Page 5-0 119 4
5. Memphis Central 4-0 100 5
6. Walker Valley 4-1 82 6
7. Springfield 4-1 61 7
8. Station Camp 4-0 39 8
9. Henry County 2-3 30 T 10
10. Knoxville Central 2-3 27 9
Others receiving votes: Campbell County 14. Rhea County 5. David Crockett 3. Green Hill 3.
Class Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
1. Greeneville (15) 5-0 168 1
2. Tullahoma 5-0 141 2
3. Pearl-Cohn (2) 5-0 135 3
4. Elizabethton 3-1 116 4
5. Haywood County 4-0 101 6
6. Hardin County 5-0 84 7
7. Montgomery Central 5-0 54 8
8. Marshall County 4-1 44 9
9. South Doyle 4-1 38 5
10. Upperman 4-1 32 10
Others receiving votes: East Hamilton 16. Anderson County 6.
Class Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
1. Alcoa (15) 4-1 166 1
2. Covington (2) 5-0 153 2
3. Loudon 5-0 133 3
4. Giles County 5-0 114 4
5. East Nashville 4-1 91 5
6. Kingston 5-0 89 6
7. Dyersburg 5-0 62 9
8. Unicoi County 5-0 57 8
9. Fairview 4-2 28 10
10. Waverly 3-1 22 7
Others receiving votes: White House 20.
Class Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
1. Meigs County (16) 4-0 169 1
2. Trousdale County 4-0 141 2
3. Hampton (1) 4-0 125 3
4. Westview 4-1 115 4
5. Memphis Academy 4-0 96 T5
6. Marion County 3-0 79 7
7. Huntingdon 4-1 76 T5
8. Forrest 4-1 51 8
9. Riverside 4-1 30 9
10. Watertown 3-2 19 10
Others receiving votes: Cascade 14. Fairley 9. Tyner Academy 7. South Greene 2. Lewis County 1. Westmoreland 1.
Class Class 1A
School Total Points Prv
1. Peabody (13) 5-0 166 1
2. Fayetteville (4) 5-0 153 2
3. South Pittsburg 3-0 135 3
4. McKenzie 5-0 118 4
5. Gordonsville 5-0 100 5
6. Dresden 4-1 69 7
7. Cornersville 4-1 56 8
8. Coalfield 4-1 50 6
9. Clay County 4-0 36 10
10. Cloudland 3-1 28 9
Others receiving votes: West Carroll 11. McEwen 8. Middle College 5.
Class Class A
School Total Points Prv
1. DCA (17) 5-0 170 1
2. King's Academy 4-1 148 2
3. Nashville Christian School 3-1 139 3
4. University-Jackson 3-2 119 5
5. Friendship Christian 2-3 43 4
Others receiving votes: Jackson Christian 31. Grace Christian Academy 24. Columbia Academy 6.
Class Class AA
School Total Points Prv
1. Lipscomb Academy (14) 5-0 167 1
2. CPA (3) 5-0 154 2
3. Lausanne Collegiate 4-0 126 4
4. Davidson Academy 4-1 93 3
5. Silverdale Baptist Academy 4-0 37 NR
Others receiving votes: BGA 35. ECS 31. Knoxville Webb 19. CAK 18.
Class Class AAA
School Total Points Prv
1. McCallie (16) 4-0 160 1
2. Briarcrest 5-0 147 4
3. Ensworth 4-1 128 5
4. Knoxville Catholic 3-1 95 2
5. Baylor 4-1 83 NR
Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 51. MBA 10. CBHS 6.
___
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune , Lewisburg; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; Mainstreet-Columbia, Wilson County; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.