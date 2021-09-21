Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (9) (4-0) 90 1
2. Naperville Central (3-1) 69 3
3. Naperville Neuqua Valley (4-0) 62 5
4. Chicago (Marist) (3-1) 52 2
5. Glenbard West (4-0) 49 T6
6. Gurnee Warren (3-1) 44 4
7. Maine South (3-1) 35 1
8. Lincoln-Way East (3-1) 33 T6
9. Bolingbrook (3-0) 17 8
10. Lockport (4-0) 12 NR
(tie) O'Fallon (3-1) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: South Elgin 9, Palatine 4, Glenbard East 3, Hinsdale Central 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 1, Oswego East 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9) (4-0) 99 2
2. Brother Rice (1) (3-1) 85 3
3. Batavia (4-0) 80 4
4. Wheaton North (3-1) 64 5
5. Chicago (St. Rita) (2-2) 57 7
6. Hersey (4-0) 50 6
7. Normal Community (4-0) 37 T9
8. Hononegah (4-0) 23 NR
9. Buffalo Grove (4-0) 21 NR
10. Wheaton Warrenville South (2-2) 8 8
Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 6, Libertyville 6, Prospect 5, Pekin 3, Collinsville 2, Moline 2, Geneva 2.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (9) (3-1) 106 3
2. Cary-Grove (2) (4-0) 96 1
3. Kankakee (4-0) 83 2
4. Crete-Monee (3-1) 76 4
5. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (4-0) 69 7
6. Lemont (4-0) 65 5
7. Kenwood (4-0) 22 NR
(tie) Lake Forest (3-1) 22 10
9. Wauconda (4-0) 14 NR
10. Oak Lawn Richards (3-1) 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Machesney Park Harlem 9, Chicago (Simeon) 8, Springfield 6, St. Ignatius 6, Vernon Hills 3, Belvidere North 3, Chatham Glenwood 3, Crystal Lake Central 3, Deerfield 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (10) (3-1) 100 1
2. Oak Park (Fenwick) (3-1) 77 3
3. Providence (2-2) 71 2
4. Mascoutah (4-0) 67 5
5. Sycamore (3-1) 55 6
6. Peoria (3-1) 52 7
7. Morris (4-0) 42 8
8. Metamora (4-0) 35 T10
9. Sterling (3-1) 21 NR
10. Mahomet-Seymour (4-0) 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Marion 6, Chicago (Morgan Park) 6, Glenbard South 3.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Joliet Catholic (12) (4-0) 120 1
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (3-1) 103 2
3. Richmond-Burton (4-0) 92 3
4. St. Francis (3-1) 87 4
5. Quincy Notre Dame (4-0) 75 5
6. Chicago (Phillips) (2-2) 47 8
7. Coal City (2-2) 37 9
8. Genoa-Kingston (3-1) 29 6
9. Mt. Zion (3-1) 18 T10
10. Stillman Valley (3-1) 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Bethalto Civic Memorial 12, Carterville 9, Hyde Park 6, Dixon 4, Murphysboro 2, Cahokia 1, Plano 1, Breese Central 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Wilmington (7) (4-0) 96 1
2. Princeton (3) (4-0) 89 2
3. Monticello (4-0) 79 3
4. Tolono Unity (4-0) 62 4
5. Williamsville (4-0) 60 5
6. Byron (4-0) 56 6
7. Farmington (4-0) 37 7
8. Mt. Carmel (4-0) 31 8
9. Montini (1-3) 13 9
10. Reed-Custer (4-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Durand 8, Wheaton Academy 3, Benton 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Nashville 1, Carlinville 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (7) (4-0) 97 1
2. IC Catholic (3) (4-0) 88 2
3. Maroa-Forsyth (4-0) 82 3
4. Breese Mater Dei (4-0) 71 4
5. Downs Tri-Valley (4-0) 56 6
6. Bismarck-Henning (4-0) 54 7
7. Pana (4-0) 40 8
8. Rushville-Industry (4-0) 22 10
9. Knoxville (4-0) 18 NR
10. Rockridge (2-2) 6 5
(tie) Sterling Newman (2-2) 6 9
Others receiving votes: Clifton Central 5, Athens 3, Tremont 2, Bishop McNamara 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (9) (4-0) 90 1
2. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (4-0) 73 T2
3. Moweaqua Central A&M (3-1) 71 T2
4. Winchester West Central (4-0) 39 9
5. Camp Point Central (3-1) 38 6
(tie) Carrollton (3-1) 38 8
7. Fulton (3-1) 36 7
8. Abingdon (4-0) 20 NR
(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield) (3-1) 20 10
10. Forreston (3-1) 17 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Bede 13, Aurora Christian 13, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12, Cumberland 7, Greenfield-Northwestern 6, Ottawa Marquette 2.