Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (9) (4-0) 90 1

2. Naperville Central (3-1) 69 3

3. Naperville Neuqua Valley (4-0) 62 5

4. Chicago (Marist) (3-1) 52 2

5. Glenbard West (4-0) 49 T6

6. Gurnee Warren (3-1) 44 4

7. Maine South (3-1) 35 1

8. Lincoln-Way East (3-1) 33 T6

9. Bolingbrook (3-0) 17 8

10. Lockport (4-0) 12 NR

(tie) O'Fallon (3-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 9, Palatine 4, Glenbard East 3, Hinsdale Central 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 1, Oswego East 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9) (4-0) 99 2

2. Brother Rice (1) (3-1) 85 3

3. Batavia (4-0) 80 4

4. Wheaton North (3-1) 64 5

5. Chicago (St. Rita) (2-2) 57 7

6. Hersey (4-0) 50 6

7. Normal Community (4-0) 37 T9

8. Hononegah (4-0) 23 NR

9. Buffalo Grove (4-0) 21 NR

10. Wheaton Warrenville South (2-2) 8 8

Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 6, Libertyville 6, Prospect 5, Pekin 3, Collinsville 2, Moline 2, Geneva 2.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (9) (3-1) 106 3

2. Cary-Grove (2) (4-0) 96 1

3. Kankakee (4-0) 83 2

4. Crete-Monee (3-1) 76 4

5. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (4-0) 69 7

6. Lemont (4-0) 65 5

7. Kenwood (4-0) 22 NR

(tie) Lake Forest (3-1) 22 10

9. Wauconda (4-0) 14 NR

10. Oak Lawn Richards (3-1) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Machesney Park Harlem 9, Chicago (Simeon) 8, Springfield 6, St. Ignatius 6, Vernon Hills 3, Belvidere North 3, Chatham Glenwood 3, Crystal Lake Central 3, Deerfield 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (10) (3-1) 100 1

2. Oak Park (Fenwick) (3-1) 77 3

3. Providence (2-2) 71 2

4. Mascoutah (4-0) 67 5

5. Sycamore (3-1) 55 6

6. Peoria (3-1) 52 7

7. Morris (4-0) 42 8

8. Metamora (4-0) 35 T10

9. Sterling (3-1) 21 NR

10. Mahomet-Seymour (4-0) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Marion 6, Chicago (Morgan Park) 6, Glenbard South 3.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Joliet Catholic (12) (4-0) 120 1

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (3-1) 103 2

3. Richmond-Burton (4-0) 92 3

4. St. Francis (3-1) 87 4

5. Quincy Notre Dame (4-0) 75 5

6. Chicago (Phillips) (2-2) 47 8

7. Coal City (2-2) 37 9

8. Genoa-Kingston (3-1) 29 6

9. Mt. Zion (3-1) 18 T10

10. Stillman Valley (3-1) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Bethalto Civic Memorial 12, Carterville 9, Hyde Park 6, Dixon 4, Murphysboro 2, Cahokia 1, Plano 1, Breese Central 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Wilmington (7) (4-0) 96 1

2. Princeton (3) (4-0) 89 2

3. Monticello (4-0) 79 3

4. Tolono Unity (4-0) 62 4

5. Williamsville (4-0) 60 5

6. Byron (4-0) 56 6

7. Farmington (4-0) 37 7

8. Mt. Carmel (4-0) 31 8

9. Montini (1-3) 13 9

10. Reed-Custer (4-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Durand 8, Wheaton Academy 3, Benton 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Nashville 1, Carlinville 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Decatur St. Teresa (7) (4-0) 97 1

2. IC Catholic (3) (4-0) 88 2

3. Maroa-Forsyth (4-0) 82 3

4. Breese Mater Dei (4-0) 71 4

5. Downs Tri-Valley (4-0) 56 6

6. Bismarck-Henning (4-0) 54 7

7. Pana (4-0) 40 8

8. Rushville-Industry (4-0) 22 10

9. Knoxville (4-0) 18 NR

10. Rockridge (2-2) 6 5

(tie) Sterling Newman (2-2) 6 9

Others receiving votes: Clifton Central 5, Athens 3, Tremont 2, Bishop McNamara 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (9) (4-0) 90 1

2. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (4-0) 73 T2

3. Moweaqua Central A&M (3-1) 71 T2

4. Winchester West Central (4-0) 39 9

5. Camp Point Central (3-1) 38 6

(tie) Carrollton (3-1) 38 8

7. Fulton (3-1) 36 7

8. Abingdon (4-0) 20 NR

(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield) (3-1) 20 10

10. Forreston (3-1) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Bede 13, Aurora Christian 13, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12, Cumberland 7, Greenfield-Northwestern 6, Ottawa Marquette 2.