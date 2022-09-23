PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 23.
Apollo 14, McCracken County 34.
Fort Campbell 7, Mayfield 50.
Murray 20, Christian County 34.
Ballard Memorial 16, Caldwell County 49.
Trigg County 55, Fulton County 34.
Henderson County 30, Paducah Tilghman 13.
Union County 25, Crittenden County 6.
Dresden 56, South Fulton 6.
Ripley 3, Union City 41.
Jackson South Side 0, Westview 21.
Anna-Jonesboro 7, Carterville 42.
Flora 15, Johnston City 43.
Massac County 0, Harrisburg 42.
Mt Vernon 32, Marion 20.
Hopkinsville 28, Logan County 49.
Calloway County 7, Madisonville 48.
Graves County 52, Breckinridge County 0.
Daviess County 57, Marshall County 0.
Obion Central 37, Chester County 29.
Lake County 62, at Gibson County 7.
Greenfield 20, Gleason 58.
Henry County 29, South Gibson 7.
Herrin 6, Murphysboro 36.
Carbondale 6, Cahokia 46.
Sesser-Valier 50, CZR 6.
Vienna 12, Edwards County 7.
DuQuoin 50, Pinckneyville 14.