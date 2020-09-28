The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 28, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Oakland (9) 6-0 132 1
2. Maryville (4) 5-0 128 2
3. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 5-0 105 3
4. McMinn County 5-0 98 4
5. Brentwood 4-1 85 5
6. Riverdale 5-1 69 6
7. Mt. Juliet 5-0 61 7
8. Science Hill 5-1 37 10
9. Ravenwood 3-3 22 8
10. Bradley Central 4-1 9 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Knoxville West (12) 6-0 138 1
2. Powell (2) 6-0 126 2
3. Knoxville Central 4-1 96 4
4. Beech 3-1 95 3
5. Summit 5-1 85 5
6. Rhea County 5-0 77 6
7. South Doyle 5-1 51 9
8. Henry County 4-2 47 7
9. Carter 4-2 23 8
10. Tennessee 3-2 10 NR
(tie) David Crockett 4-2 10 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Elizabethton (12) 5-0 136 1
2. Hardin County (2) 6-0 125 2
3. Tullahoma 6-0 114 3
4. Marshall County 4-1 90 5
5. East Hamilton 4-1 71 6
6. Creek Wood 6-0 66 8
7. Springfield 5-1 49 4
8. Anderson County 4-2 45 7
9. Lexington 5-1 39 9
10. Sullivan South 5-0 34 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Alcoa (12) 5-1 138 1
2. Covington (2) 6-0 128 2
3. Red Bank 4-0 107 3
4. Loudon 6-0 99 4
5. Milan 5-1 77 6
6. Westview 5-1 52 8
7. Claiborne County 5-0 51 9
8. Fairview 3-1 49 5
9. Pearl-Cohn 1-0 28 10
10. Kingston 4-1 21 7
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gatlinburg-Pittman 16.
Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Peabody (12) 6-0 132 1
2. Meigs County (1) 6-0 125 2
3. Lewis County 6-0 109 3
4. Watertown 5-1 85 4
5. Bledsoe County 5-0 80 6
6. Marion County 3-0 69 5
7. South Greene 6-0 61 9
8. Hampton (1) 4-0 47 10
9. Trousdale County 4-2 38 7
10. McKenzie 3-2 14 8
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Pittsburg (13) 5-0 130 1
2. Copper Basin 6-0 109 3
3. Fayetteville 5-1 101 5
4. Coalfield 4-0 86 6
5. Greenfield 5-0 67 8
(tie) Moore County 5-1 67 7
7. Lake County 2-1 55 2
8. Huntingdon 4-2 50 4
9. Cornersville 5-1 45 9
10. Monterey 4-0 32 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Davidson Academy (13) 5-0 130 1
2. DCA 5-0 106 4
3. University-Jackson 5-1 102 3
4. Jackson Christian 6-0 101 5
5. King's Academy (1) 5-1 85 2
Others receiving 12 or more points: Friendship Christian 12.
Division II - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. CPA (11) 4-0 133 1
2. CAK (2) 6-0 116 2
3. Grace Christian (1) 6-0 107 3
4. Lipscomb Academy 3-2 83 5
5. ECS 3-2 39 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Goodpasture 32. Lausanne Collegiate 27.
Division II - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Brentwood Academy (13) 6-0 138 1
2. McCallie 4-1 122 2
3. Baylor 3-0 108 3
4. MBA (1) 3-0 98 4
5. CBHS 4-1 81 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Marshall County Tribune, Lewisburg; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City.