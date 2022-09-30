PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 30.

Westview 47, Union City 20

McKenzie 40, Dresden 7

Paducah Tilghman 43, Trigg County 10

Mayfield 49, Caldwell County 7

Russellville 38, Fulton County 32 - OT

Daviess County 48, McCracken County 20

Henderson County 49, Marshall County 7

Henry County 29, Springfield 28

Lake County 42, West Carroll 22

Johnston City 66, Vienna Goreville 28

Carterville 28, Nashville 7

Herrin 48, Massac County 0

Crittenden County , at Bethlehem 63, Crittenden County 35

Murray 49, Fort Campbell 0

Madisonville 21, Hopkinsville 14

Graves County 62, Ohio County 14

South Gibson 42, Obion Central 21

Benton 24, Harrisburg 21

Murphysboro 66, West Frankfort 7

Mt Vernon 35, Carbondale 28

Althoff Catholic 31, Marion 30

Fairfield 46, CZR 6

Sesser-Valier 27, Eldorado 26

Anna-Jonesboro 28, Pinckneyville 14

Breese Mater Dei 27, DuQuoin 19