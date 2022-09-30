PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 30.
Westview 47, Union City 20
McKenzie 40, Dresden 7
Paducah Tilghman 43, Trigg County 10
Mayfield 49, Caldwell County 7
Russellville 38, Fulton County 32 - OT
Daviess County 48, McCracken County 20
Henderson County 49, Marshall County 7
Henry County 29, Springfield 28
Lake County 42, West Carroll 22
Johnston City 66, Vienna Goreville 28
Carterville 28, Nashville 7
Herrin 48, Massac County 0
Crittenden County , at Bethlehem 63, Crittenden County 35
Murray 49, Fort Campbell 0
Madisonville 21, Hopkinsville 14
Graves County 62, Ohio County 14
South Gibson 42, Obion Central 21
Benton 24, Harrisburg 21
Murphysboro 66, West Frankfort 7
Mt Vernon 35, Carbondale 28
Althoff Catholic 31, Marion 30
Fairfield 46, CZR 6
Sesser-Valier 27, Eldorado 26
Anna-Jonesboro 28, Pinckneyville 14
Breese Mater Dei 27, DuQuoin 19