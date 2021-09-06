LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (7) 3-0 79 1

2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (1) 3-0 73 2

3. Raceland - 2-1 51 3

4. Sayre - 3-0 44 9

5. Williamsburg - 2-1 34 10

6. Newport Central Catholic - 1-2 32 4

(tie) Lou. Holy Cross - 2-1 32 5

8. Hazard - 2-1 31 8

9. Paintsville - 0-2 22 6

10. Crittenden Co. - 1-1 17 7

Others receiving votes: Bethlehem 12. Bishop Brossart 7. Betsy Layne 6.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Beechwood (5) 3-0 77 2

2. Lex. Christian (3) 3-0 75 1

3. Mayfield - 3-0 63 3

4. Murray - 2-0 54 4

5. Danville - 2-1 43 5

6. Middlesboro - 3-0 40 6

7. Hancock Co. - 3-0 32 8

8. Metcalfe Co. - 2-1 23 T10

9. Somerset - 1-2 13 7

10. West Carter - 1-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Walton-Verona 6. Owensboro Catholic 3. Morgan Co. 2. Todd Co. Central 1.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Christian Academy (8) 3-0 80 1

2. Bardstown - 2-0 71 2

3. Taylor Co. - 3-0 54 6

4. Union Co. - 3-0 50 9

5. Mercer Co. - 2-1 44 5

6. Russell - 2-1 38 3

7. Ashland Blazer - 1-2 22 4

8. Bell Co. - 1-1 21 NR

9. Belfry - 0-3 18 7

10. Lawrence Co. - 2-0 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Glasgow 9. Elizabethtown 9. Paducah Tilghman 6. Estill Co. 3. Lou. DeSales 1.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Corbin (6) 3-0 77 4

2. Lex. Catholic - 3-0 63 5

3. Johnson Central (1) 2-1 59 2

4. Boyle Co. (1) 2-1 58 3

5. Franklin Co. - 2-1 51 1

6. John Hardin - 2-1 35 7

7. Logan Co. - 2-1 32 8

8. Lou. Central - 1-2 29 6

9. Letcher County Central - 3-1 13 9

10. Knox Central - 2-1 12 10

Others receiving votes: Wayne Co. 5. Lincoln Co. 2. Franklin-Simpson 2. Holmes 2.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Frederick Douglass (7) 3-0 78 1

2. Highlands (1) 3-0 73 2

3. South Warren - 1-1 55 3

4. Bowling Green - 2-1 46 6

5. Owensboro - 2-1 44 4

6. Southwestern - 3-0 39 7

7. Woodford Co. - 3-0 28 10

8. Cov. Catholic - 1-2 26 5

9. Scott Co. - 1-1 19 9

10. Collins - 3-0 12 NR

Others receiving votes: North Laurel 7. Pulaski Co. 5. Grayson Co. 4. Graves Co. 3. Greenwood 1.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Male (8) 3-0 80 1

2. Lou. St. Xavier - 2-1 70 2

3. Lou. DuPont Manual - 3-0 63 4

4. Lou. Trinity - 0-3 46 3

5. Lou. Ballard - 2-1 45 7

6. Lex. Bryan Station - 1-1 34 5

7. Henderson Co. - 2-0 30 9

8. North Hardin - 1-2 19 6

9. Central Hardin - 3-0 14 NR

(tie) Ryle - 2-1 14 T10

Others receiving votes: Daviess Co. 11. Oldham Co. 5. Madison Central 3. Lou. Fern Creek 3. McCracken County 3.

 ___

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Kentucky Today, Louisville.