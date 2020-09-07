The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 7, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Oakland (7) 3-0 97 1
2. Maryville (3) 2-0 93 2
3. Ravenwood 3-0 79 3
4. McMinn County 2-0 65 4
5. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 3-0 60 5
6. Brentwood 2-1 48 6
7. Riverdale 2-1 31 9
8. Farragut 1-1 24 8
9. Mt. Juliet 3-0 16 NR
10. Whitehaven 0-0 15 7
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Division I - Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Knoxville Central (10) 3-0 100 1
2. Summit 3-0 90 2
3. Knoxville West 3-0 80 3
4. Powell 3-0 64 4
5. Gallatin 3-0 52 6
6. Oak Ridge 2-1 48 5
7. Beech 2-1 47 7
8. Rhea County 3-0 34 8
9. Henry County 2-1 25 9
10. Dyer County 2-1 4 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Division I - Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Elizabethton (8) 2-0 96 1
2. Hardin County (2) 3-0 90 2
3. Tullahoma 3-0 71 6
4. Anderson County 2-1 66 4
5. East Hamilton 3-0 61 5
6. Springfield 3-0 41 8
7. Marshall County 2-1 33 3
8. Greeneville 1-1 32 7
9. Lexington 3-0 29 9
10. Dyersburg 2-0 15 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Division I - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Alcoa (10) 3-0 100 1
2. Covington 3-0 86 2
3. Red Bank 3-0 80 3
4. Loudon 3-0 66 4
5. Fairview 3-0 60 5
6. Westview 3-0 47 7
7. Milan 2-1 34 8
8. Pearl-Cohn 0-0 23 6
9. Giles County 1-1 12 9
10. Kingston 2-0 11 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Peabody (9) 3-0 99 1
2. Meigs County (1) 3-0 90 2
3. Lewis County 3-0 72 5
4. Watertown 2-1 62 6
5. Marion County 3-0 56 9
6. Trousdale County 1-2 41 3
7. Summertown 3-0 29 10
8. McKenzie 2-1 26 7
9. Bledsoe County 3-0 24 NR
10. Tyner Academy 1-1 21 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Division I - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Pittsburg (9) 3-0 99 1
2. Lake County 1-1 70 3
3. Huntingdon 2-1 68 4
4. Copper Basin 3-0 63 6
5. Fayetteville (1) 2-1 56 5
6. Moore County 3-0 48 NR
7. Coalfield 2-0 46 7
8. Cornersville 2-1 32 2
9. Greenfield 2-0 31 9
10. Monterey 1-0 10 NR
(tie) Gordonsville 1-0 10 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Division II - Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Davidson Academy (9) 2-0 99 1
2. University-Jackson (1) 3-0 91 2
3. King's Academy 3-0 79 3
4. DCA 2-0 39 NR
(tie) Friendship Christian 1-1 39 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson Christian 35. Middle Tennessee Christian 12.
Division II - Class AA
Record Pts Prv
1. ECS (6) 2-0 87 1
2. CPA (3) 2-0 81 2
3. CAK 3-0 57 5
4. Grace Christian 3-0 56 3
5. Goodpasture 3-0 32 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 13.
Division II - Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
1. Brentwood Academy (7) 3-0 88 2
2. McCallie 2-1 70 1
3. CBHS (1) 3-0 69 3
4. Baylor 1-0 64 5
5. MBA (1) 0-0 38 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pope John Paul II 31.
