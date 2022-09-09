PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 9.
Crittenden County 21, Caldwell County 13.
Mayfield 49, McCracken County 26.
Fort Campbell 6, Trigg County 49.
Calloway County 14, Marshall County 56.
Trinity Christian 19, Union City 56.
Henry County 12, at Brentwood 14.
Gibson County 0, at Dresden 63.
Fairview 26, Westview 32.
Anna-Jonesboro 41, Massac County 20.
Murphysboro 28, Carterville 49.
DuQuoin 14, Herrin 20.
Bullitt East 54, Graves County 21.
Union County 54, Murray 30.
Ballard Memorial 30, Fulton County 58.
Bowling Green 35, Hopkinsville 6.
Christian County 19, Madisonville 35.
Obion Central 14, McKenzie 49.
Gleason 6, Scotts Hill 26.
West Carroll 49, South Fulton 48.
Benton 42, Pinckneyville 0.
Paris 7, Harrisburg 35.
West Frankfort 34, Sparta 14.
Carbondale 14, Waterloo 35.
Marion 14, Highland 55.
Eldorado 16, Flora 20.
Johnston City 36, Fairfield 6.