SAN DIEGO (AP) - Craig Stammen and eight fellow relievers combined on a four-hitter in a brilliant, record-setting effort that helped the San Diego Padres to a 4-0 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals in the clincher of their NL wild-card series.
The Padres won a postseason series for the first time in 22 years and advanced to face the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers in a division series in Arlington, Texas, starting Tuesday.
The Padres became the first team in baseball history to use eight or more pitchers in three straight postseason games.
Their ninth pitcher, Trevor Rosenthal, got the save.