MURRAY, KY -- Not even a month after being announced as the Lady Marshals head coach, Aaron Beth has his players at work.
Beth, who served as the Marshall County girls' basketball coach from 2019-2022, was renamed head coach on May 25. Under Beth, the Marshalls won a total of 70 games, three district titles and two first region championships.
He retired after the 2022 season but could not stay away from the game for long. Beth has been around Marshall County basketball since he was seven years old, as his father Howard Beth won two state championships as the Lady Marshals head coach in the 1980s.
On Tuesday, the Lady Marshals played three scrimmages as part of the Murray State prep camp. Beth was disappointed by the team's play but says "We don't win regional championships in June." Beth and Marshall County will have plenty of time to fine-tune the details before the 2023-2024 season.
Marshall County has enjoyed a lot of success with Beth as head coach, so as he makes his return, there is hope that the Lady Marshals will be competitive once again. Beth says he is not fazed by the expectations.
"I've put pressure on myself my whole career," Beth said. "So that's what I... during the interview I said I know there's... coaching at Marshall County is a little different than coaching at other places but it's something I've grown up with and I am going to put way more pressure on myself than I am going to feel from any outside pressure so that part is not any big deal.
"But, yeah, our expectations are to be able to get good enough and improve enough to be able to compete for a regional title this year. You know, we don't want to wait. We're not rebuilding. We're getting better with what we have and hopefully we are where we need to be by March."