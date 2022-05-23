PADUCAH, KY -- After three successful seasons guiding the Marshall County Lady Marshals, head coach Aaron Beth announced on Monday afternoon that he would be stepping down as head coach.
"I have spent the last 28 years coaching basketball with both the girls and boys programs," Beth said in a statement. "I have been fortunate to be a part of many great teams starting as a manager for my dad's teams then moving on to be a player, an assistant coach, and a Head coach. There are several factors that have led me to this decision and I will always be grateful for the experiences that basketball has given me."
In three seasons at Marshall County, the Lady Marshals were able to win a total of 70 games, three district championships, and two first region championships.
The highlight came during the 2021 season, with Marshall County making a run to the KHSAA State Championship game.
Beth will remain at Marshall County as the girl's golf coach.