PADUCAH, KY -- Tyler Abernathy and Gracie Lusk made history at Hickman County High School on Tuesday afternoon by signing division-one athletic scholarships.
Abernathy and Lusk are the first student-athletes from Hickman County to sign in over ten years.
Abernathy will join the men's golf team at Murray State next season. Over the last two years, Abernathy was named to the all-region team, as well as qualifying for the state tournament in his senior season.
Lusk has been a standout of the softball field for the Lady Falcons, and will now take her talents to UT Martin next year. In 2019, Lusk finished the year batting .553 with eight home runs. She helped lead the Lady Falcons to a 24-11 record, and to their first All-A 1st Region Championship.