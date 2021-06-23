NEW YORK (AP) - Ronald Acuna Jr. has been scratched from the Atlanta Braves' lineup against the New York Mets because of lower back tightness.
The 23-year-old star was removed not long before batting practice at Citi Field.
He is day-to-day.
Acuna was replaced in right field by Ehire Adrianza.
Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson moved up from sixth to bat in Acuna's leadoff spot.
Acuna ranks among the major league leaders in several key offensive categories.
The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year was hitting .285 with 20 home runs, 45 RBIs and a .996 OPS.