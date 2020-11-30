NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee sees her first coaching search as a chance for the Commodores to start showing how committed they are to competing in Southeastern Conference football.
Lee said Monday Vanderbilt has an opportunity to put its money where its mouth is and show its commitment to athletics.
Lee fired coach Derek Mason on Sunday after an 0-8 start to his seventh season.
Lee says the move came on the weekend that usually marks the end of the college football season.
Vanderbilt will use a search firm with the early signing period starting Dec. 18.