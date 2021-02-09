DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Derrike Cope pulled off perhaps the most unthinkable of all NASCAR upsets when he won the 1990 Daytona 500.
Cope is 62 and back at Daytona trying to win another in his final race.
He's driving for Rick Ware Racing.
His last Cup Series race was a 33rd-place finish in 2018 at Darlington Raceway.
Cope hasn't finished in the top five since he was fifth in a 1997 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Mark Thompson was 66 when he finished 22nd in the 2018 Daytona 500.
Dave Marcis was 60 in the 2002 race.