Alabama coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the Iron Bowl.
Team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson and head trainer Jeff Allen said in a joint statement that the positive test came Wednesday morning.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide hosts No. 22 Auburn on Saturday.
The statement says Saban has "very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive.''
He had previously received a false positive before the Crimson Tide's game with Georgia, but was cleared to coach in the game by subsequent tests.