Alabama coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the Iron Bowl.

Team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson and head trainer Jeff Allen said in a joint statement that the positive test came Wednesday morning.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide hosts No. 22 Auburn on Saturday.

The statement says Saban has "very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive.''

He had previously received a false positive before the Crimson Tide's game with Georgia, but was cleared to coach in the game by subsequent tests.

