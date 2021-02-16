For the first time since the tournament's inception, the Kentucky All "A" Classic State Tournament has been canceled due to the severe winter weather that has shut down most of the state.
The boys' and girls' state tournaments were scheduled to be held at McBrayer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. After first delaying the tournament, tournament organizers decided Tuesday afternoon to cancel the event.
Murray and Crittenden County's girls, along with Murray and Lyon County's boys were expected to take part in the tournament. Lyon County arrived in Richmond on Monday. Since they were already in town, they picked up a regular-season game with Walton-Verona on Tuesday to be played at EKU. Walton-Verona won the game 74-70, and the Lyons fell to 14-2 on the season.