DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - AJ Allmendinger will run his first Cup race since the 2018 season finale on the road course at Daytona.
Allmendinger has run Daytona's road course 15 times before in a sports car, including last month's Rolex 24.
His experience on the road course makes Allmendinger a ringer.
This will be the second Cup race ever on Daytona's winding configuration.
Chase Elliott is the favorite Sunday and will be seeking a fifth consecutive road course victory in a points-paying race.
He nearly won the exhibition Busch Clash last week but caused a crash when he went for the victory.