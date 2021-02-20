DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - AJ Allmendinger will run his first Cup race since the 2018 season finale on the road course at Daytona.

Allmendinger has run Daytona's road course 15 times before in a sports car, including last month's Rolex 24.

His experience on the road course makes Allmendinger a ringer.

This will be the second Cup race ever on Daytona's winding configuration.

Chase Elliott is the favorite Sunday and will be seeking a fifth consecutive road course victory in a points-paying race.

He nearly won the exhibition Busch Clash last week but caused a crash when he went for the victory. 

