Amazon Prime Video will become the exclusive home of the NFL's "Thursday Night Football'' package a year earlier than originally anticipated.
Amazon and the league announced Monday that Prime Video will take over the entire package in 2022, which will make it an 11-season deal through 2032.
It was originally supposed to begin in 2023 when the league's new media rights deals kick in.
This is the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package.
Prime Video will carry 15 regular-season games on Thursday night along with one preseason game.