Murray State Men's Basketball head coach Steve Prohm announced the signing of Quincy Anderson (6-4) and Kenny White (6-7) who join the Racers this summer in advance of the 2022-23 season when MSU begins play in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Anderson, a 6-4 guard, will be a junior and comes to Murray State from Minnesota State and White, a 6-7 guard, transfers to the Racers after two seasons at Tennessee Tech.
Quincy Anderson – G – 6-4 – Oshkosh, Wisc.
Anderson joins the Racers after three seasons at Minnesota State where he played in 73 games and made 42 starts.
Out of Oskosh North High School, Anderson teamed with Tyrese Haliburton to win a Wisconsin state championship. Haliburton went on to play for Coach Prohm at Iowa State, thus the knowledge of Anderson, who went on to play at Minnesota State.
In the 2021-22 season, Anderson led the Mavericks in scoring with 17.8 points per game and was second with 6.4 rebounds per game. He shot 47 percent from the field, 37 percent from the 3-point line and 75 percent from the free throw line. He led the team with 31 steals and had 12 games of 20-point scoring with a season-high of 35 points. Anderson was named to the All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Team for the second time.
In 73 games, Anderson scored 884 points for a 12.1 per game average and he is a career 37 percent shooter from the 3-point line (106-285).
"I am excited about the addition of Quincy," Prohm said. "He brings great energy and passion for the game. Quincy has an infectious personality and is an everyday guy," Prohm said. "He will have a big impact in the community as well. Quincy has a great understanding of the game, high basketball IQ and will play several perimeter positions for us."
Kenny White – G – 6-7 – Madisonville, Ky.
White joins the Racers after competing two seasons at Tennessee Tech where he saw action in 42 games with 25 starts.
In 2021-22, White scored 10.2 points per game, hauled in 3.9 rebounds per game and added 46 assists and 33 steals. He became a starter (Jan. 13) against Belmont and responded with 14 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots. White became a regular starter in the final 19 games of the season and scored in double-figures 14 times and had a season-high 23 points against SIUE. He was a 46 percent shooter from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line.
The Madisonville, Ky. product gives the Racers a local student-athlete that competed at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School where he was named to the All-State First Team by the Lexington Herald-Leader and Louisville Courier-Journal in 2020.
"Kenny was a major priority for us when I first got the job," Prohm said. "With him being a local product, he has a great familiarity of Murray State and an understanding of the expectations we have here. Kenny will have the opportunity to impact our team from day one with his ability to score the basketball. He was about a 50 percent shooter overall and a 40 percent shooter from the 3-point last at Tech last season and that is very impressive for any perimeter player."