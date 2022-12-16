MURRAY, KY - The Murray State Racers pushed their home court winning streak to 20 Friday in a 68-60 victory over the Austin Peay Governors at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
The win for the Racers (7-4) means they’ve won four of their last five as they go into a Wednesday game (Dec. 21) at Middle Tennessee, their final game before a break for Christmas.
Quincy Anderson came off the bench to score his MSU high with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including a game-icing 3-pointer with 47 seconds remaining. DJ Burns and Kenny White, Jr., each added 15 points, as Burns also led the Racers with eight rebounds.
Trailing by two points, the Racers opened the second half on a 14-2 run when they turned up the heat on defense and hit their first five shots from the field for a 42-32 advantage with 16:11 remaining. But the Governors answered to take a 3-point lead at 4:47. When JaCobi Wood hit a three to tie the game at 58-58 with 4:22 left, it set the Racers on a 10-2 run to end the game.
After the game at Middle Tennessee, the Racers take a break for Christmas and return to the CFSB Center (Dec. 29) against the Southern Illinois Salukis in a return to Missouri Valley Conference