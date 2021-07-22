Murray State announced Thursday that Shane Andrus is the second member of their 2021 Hall of Fame class.
Andrus kicked at Murray State from 2000-02, where he twice earned All-OVC honors and was a 2001 All-American.
His greatest moment came in the 2002 regular season finale against Eastern Illinois. Andrus' 52-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Racers to a 37-35 win and clinched what proved to be Murray State's last Ohio Valley Conference championship.
Andrus kicked in the NFL for four different teams from 2006-10.
Murray State's Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be the weekend of November 12th.