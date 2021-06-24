LONDON (AP) - Two-time defending champion Andy Murray will attempt to win his third consecutive Olympic gold medal after being named to the British team.
The 34-year-old Murray will compete in singles and doubles at the Tokyo Olympics, his fourth games overall.
The games open July 23.
Murray is the only men's player with two gold medals in singles.
He beat Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in the final at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games after topping Roger Federer in straight sets for gold at the 2012 London Olympics.
Dan Evans, Heather Watson and Johanna Konta were also selected to compete in singles.