PADUCAH, Ky. -- Professional Eric Ansett shot a 9-under 133 to win the pro division of the Irvin Cobb Championship on Sunday, while Joshua Rhodes claimed first place in the amateur division with a 3-under 139.
Ansett came into the final round in second place after a round of 64 on Saturday, and despite shooting a 69 in the final round, managed to hold off Justin Johns (-8) for the win.
On the amateur side, Rhodes overcame a two-stroke deficit on Sunday to pull out a win in dramatic fashion. Rhodes held off Jay Nimmo and Rocco Zakutney to win the tournament in a three-man playoff.