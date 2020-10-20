ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he hopes to keep two of this year's innovations: expanded playoffs and starting extra innings with runners on second base.
Manfred also says the 30 teams combined for $3 billion in operating losses due the pandemic, which caused all 898 regular-season games to be played in empty ballparks without fans.
After opening day was delayed from March 26 to July 23, MLB and the players' association agreed to expand the number of teams in the playoffs from 10 to 16.
Manfred has previously advocated a future expansion of the playoffs to 14 teams.