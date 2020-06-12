CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Bubba Wallace has always understood his platform as the only full-time, African American driver in NASCAR.
He has only found his voice in the last few weeks.
He has been the primary driver for his sport to become more inclusive and successfully called on NASCAR to banish the Confederate flag at its races.
As Wallace has taken a larger role as an activist, his underfunded race team continues to look for money.
Not a single new company has come aboard to back Wallace and Richard Petty Motorsports with 20 open races still left to sell this season.