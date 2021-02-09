KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have surgery this week on the turf toe injury he suffered in the playoffs.
That likely will sideline him for the start of the offseason program but ensure he'll be ready well before training camp.
Mahomes met with coaches and trainers a day after the Chiefs were beaten 31-9 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, and the decision was made to have surgery later in the week, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the plans had not been disclosed publicly.