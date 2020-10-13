NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Tennessee Titans have no positive tests.
That will allow them to host the Buffalo Bills in a rescheduled game Tuesday night between unbeaten teams.
The Bills left for Nashville on Monday night, but the Titans needed another day without a positive test for the game to go forward.
The Titans had the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak with eight testing positive Sept. 29 when their facility was shut down and reached a total of 24 players and personnel.
Tennessee now has gone without a positive test on six of the past nine days.