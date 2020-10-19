NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A person familiar with the review by the NFL and NFL Players Association says officials found instances when the Tennessee Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were "insufficiently clear'' to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed.
The findings were given to the Titans on Monday and will be considered for any potential discipline of the team.
The person says there was no discussion of any discipline for an individual including general manager Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel or any players and also no discussion of punishment including forfeitures or draft picks.