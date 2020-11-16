NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says Drew Brees has been diagnosed with multiple rib fractures and a collapsed right lung.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced specifics about Brees' injury.
The 41-year-old quarterback has said he was hurt on a heavy hit by San Francisco defensive lineman Kentavius Street in the second quarter of New Orleans 27-13 victory over the Niners on Sunday.
Brees' injuries are expected to sideline the quarterback for multiple weeks.
Two of the Saints' next three games are against the Atlanta Falcons.