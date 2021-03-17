HOUSTON (AP) - Free agent quarterback Tyrod Taylor has agreed to a one-year contract with the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal hasn't been announced.

The signing gives the Texans an insurance policy if they trade Deshaun Watson or if they don't trade him and he decides to sit out this season.

Watson has been unhappy with the direction of the team for some time and has requested a trade.