NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Tennessee Titans have gotten some good news with no positive test results hours after the NFL rescheduled their game with Buffalo to Tuesday night.
The Titans' outbreak currently is at 23 but now the Titans have gone three of the past five days without a positive test.
The NFL has rescheduled Tennessee's game against Buffalo from Sunday to Tuesday.
The league also rescheduled New England's game with Denver from Monday after Stephon Gilmore's positive test gave the Patriots three positive results within the past week.