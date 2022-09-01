NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tennessee outside linebacker Harold Landry III has torn an ACL at practice leaving the Titans without their reigning sack leader.
Landry is coming of the best year of his career with 12 sacks. That earned him a five-year extension. The Titans tied for ninth last season in sacks led by Landry. ESPN reported Landry tore an ACL at practice Wednesday.
A person familiar with the injury confirmed the report on condition of anonymity because the Titans are not commenting on the injury.
The defending two-time AFC South champs open the season Sept. 11 by hosting the New York Giants.