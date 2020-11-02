NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A person familiar with the trade says the Tennessee Titans have swapped a sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for cornerback Desmond King.
The Titans made the move Monday, a day after a 31-20 loss to Cincinnati.
It was their second straight loss after winning their first five games.
Tennessee currently has the NFL's worst defense on third down and needs help in a banged-up secondary.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the Chargers nor the Titans have announced the trade.