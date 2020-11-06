A person with knowledge of the matter tells The Associated Press that Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has been fined $100,000 and the club $250,000 because coaches improperly wore facial coverings last Sunday.
The person said Friday that Tomlin and the Steelers were disciplined because members of the coaching staff were "not wearing face coverings at all times on the sidelines.''
Tomlin was cited among the coaches not following protocols during the victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
The league has been clamping down on violators of sideline protocols.