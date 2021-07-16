Kevin Love has withdrawn from the Olympics because of a calf injury, forcing the U.S. basketball team to replace two players on its roster.
Veteran center JaVale McGee and Spurs guard Keldon Johnson will be added to the 12-man roster, a person with knowledge of the details said Friday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the additions had not been announced.
Love's withdrawal comes a day after the Americans announced the Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal would miss the Olympics because he was in health and safety protocols.
The Americans canceled their exhibition against Australia scheduled for Friday night because of health and safety concerns.