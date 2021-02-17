CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have agreed to contracts with veteran relievers Brandon Workman and Pedro Strop.
Workman received a $1 million, one-year deal.
The 32-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $2 million in bonuses.
A person familiar with the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.
The 35-year-old Strop returned to the Cubs on a minor league deal that includes an invite to big league spring training.
A second person familiar with the deal confirmed the move to the AP on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced.
Strop's deal includes a March 30 opt-out date.