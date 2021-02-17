Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snowfall expected. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. A glaze of ice is also possible as the precipitation ends Thursday. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, generally south of a line extending from Dexter, Missouri to Paducah and Greenville Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very hazardous travel conditions. This will likely impact the morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&