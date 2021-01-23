MIAMI (AP) - Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that USA Basketball is casting a wider-than-usual net in its roster selection for this summer's rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.
The list has not been been made public, but additions in recent weeks include New Orleans' Zion Williamson, Atlanta's Trae Young, Memphis' Ja Morant, Miami's Duncan Robinson and Detroit's Christian Wood.
The player-pool list will be released in the coming weeks.
USA Basketball is not planning tryouts and instead is expected to pare the list to 12 players in the upcoming months.