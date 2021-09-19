Clemson and Ohio State have slipped to the back of the top 10 in The Associated Press college football poll and Penn State has jumped four spots to No. 6.
Defending national champion Alabama remained an overwhelming No. 1 after holding on to win at Florida.
The Tide received 59 of 62 first-place votes.
No. 2 Georgia had no problem with South Carolina and received the other three first-place votes.
No. 3 Oregon moved up a spot and No. 4 Oklahoma slipped one.
Iowa rounded out the top five.
No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Ohio State both won Saturday but neither looked typically dominant.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (59) 3-0 1,547 1
2. Georgia (3) 3-0 1,491 2
3. Oregon 3-0 1,385 4
4. Oklahoma 3-0 1,302 3
5. Iowa 3-0 1,298 5
6. Penn St. 3-0 1,197 10
7. Texas A&M 3-0 1,158 7
8. Cincinnati 3-0 1,145 8
9. Clemson 2-1 1,074 6
10. Ohio St. 2-1 976 9
11. Florida 2-1 930 11
12. Notre Dame 3-0 874 12
13. Mississippi 3-0 717 17
14. Iowa St. 2-1 664 14
15. BYU 3-0 603 23
16. Arkansas 3-0 537 20
17. Coastal Carolina 3-0 526 16
18. Wisconsin 1-1 513 18
19. Michigan 3-0 456 25
20. Michigan St. 3-0 389 -
21. North Carolina 2-1 306 21
22. Fresno St. 3-1 201 -
23. Auburn 2-1 166 22
24. UCLA 2-1 142 13
25. Kansas St. 3-0 127 -
Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma St. 51, Maryland 29, Arizona St. 24, Texas 22, San Diego St. 16, Southern Cal 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Wyoming 1, Louisville 1.