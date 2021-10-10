Georgia is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot in the regular season for the first time since November 1982.
The Bulldogs rise from No. 2 comes a day after preseason No. 1 Alabama was upset at Texas A&M.
The defending national champion Crimson Tide slipped four spots to No. 5 after its first loss of the season.
Iowa is up to No. 2, leading five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10, a first for that conference.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (62) 6-0 1,550 2
2. Iowa 6-0 1,476 3
3. Cincinnati 5-0 1,407 5
4. Oklahoma 6-0 1,336 6
5. Alabama 5-1 1,286 1
6. Ohio St. 5-1 1,157 7
7. Penn St. 5-1 1,147 4
8. Michigan 6-0 1,139 9
9. Oregon 4-1 1,057 8
10. Michigan St. 6-0 992 11
11. Kentucky 6-0 918 16
12. Oklahoma St. 5-0 830 12
13. Mississippi 4-1 779 17
14. Notre Dame 5-1 732 14
15. Coastal Carolina 6-0 712 15
16. Wake Forest 6-0 526 19
17. Arkansas 4-2 470 13
18. Arizona St. 5-1 428 22
19. BYU 5-1 421 10
20. Florida 4-2 397 20
21. Texas A&M 4-2 348 -
22. NC State 4-1 265 23
23. SMU 6-0 225 24
24. San Diego St. 5-0 176 25
25. Texas 4-2 108 21
Others receiving votes: Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi St. 7, Kansas St. 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian St. 2, Pittsburgh 1.