Georgia is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot in the regular season for the first time since November 1982.

The Bulldogs rise from No. 2 comes a day after preseason No. 1 Alabama was upset at Texas A&M.

The defending national champion Crimson Tide slipped four spots to No. 5 after its first loss of the season.

Iowa is up to No. 2, leading five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10, a first for that conference.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Georgia (62) 6-0 1,550 2

2. Iowa 6-0 1,476 3

3. Cincinnati 5-0 1,407 5

4. Oklahoma 6-0 1,336 6

5. Alabama 5-1 1,286 1

6. Ohio St. 5-1 1,157 7

7. Penn St. 5-1 1,147 4

8. Michigan 6-0 1,139 9

9. Oregon 4-1 1,057 8

10. Michigan St. 6-0 992 11

11. Kentucky 6-0 918 16

12. Oklahoma St. 5-0 830 12

13. Mississippi 4-1 779 17

14. Notre Dame 5-1 732 14

15. Coastal Carolina 6-0 712 15

16. Wake Forest 6-0 526 19

17. Arkansas 4-2 470 13

18. Arizona St. 5-1 428 22

19. BYU 5-1 421 10

20. Florida 4-2 397 20

21. Texas A&M 4-2 348 -

22. NC State 4-1 265 23

23. SMU 6-0 225 24

24. San Diego St. 5-0 176 25

25. Texas 4-2 108 21

Others receiving votes: Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi St. 7, Kansas St. 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian St. 2, Pittsburgh 1.