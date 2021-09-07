Georgia has moved up three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama in The Associated Press Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.
That gives the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in history of the AP college football poll.
The Crimson Tide strengthened its hold on No. 1. It received 59 first-place votes, up from the 47 in the preseason poll.
Georgia received the other four first-place votes.
Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and Oklahoma dropped two spots to No. 4.
Texas A&M is fifth.
Clemson fell three spots to No. 6 after losing to Georgia.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (59) 1-0 1,571 1
2. Georgia (4) 1-0 1,507 5
3. Ohio St. 1-0 1,437 4
4. Oklahoma 1-0 1,374 2
5. Texas A&M 1-0 1,288 6
6. Clemson 0-1 1,231 3
7. Cincinnati 1-0 1,136 8
8. Notre Dame 1-0 1,070 9
9. Iowa St. 1-0 1,045 7
10. Iowa 1-0 942 18
11. Penn St. 1-0 908 19
12. Oregon 1-0 883 11
13. Florida 1-0 842 13
14. Southern Cal 1-0 789 15
15. Texas 1-0 683 21
16. UCLA 2-0 668 -
17. Coastal Carolina 1-0 384 22
18. Wisconsin 0-1 376 12
19. Virginia Tech 1-0 359 -
20. Mississippi 1-0 335 -
21. Utah 1-0 334 24
22. Miami 0-1 229 14
23. Arizona St. 1-0 222 25
24. North Carolina 0-1 198 10
25. Auburn 1-0 83 -
Others receiving votes: TCU 80, NC State 69, UCF 61, LSU 57, Liberty 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma St. 39, Indiana 37, Michigan St. 28, Nevada 23, Kansas St. 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball St. 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida St. 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian St. 1.