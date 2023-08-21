METROPOLIS, IL -- With this weeks oppressive heat area high schools are being force to modify their weekly practice and game schedules.
The Massac County Patriots football team is just one of those schools dealing with heat issues as they moved practice to their indoor facility on Monday afternoon.
"I think it is perfect, because we have been preaching to them adversity, and how do you handle it," said Massac County head coach Jacob Collins. "If we get good enough reps in here, and use intensity in here then you will be ready to go on Friday."
Following Monday's indoor practice, the Patriots will move their practices outdoors, but will only begin once the heat index readings drop.
Nearly every school in Kentucky has also changed their practice schedules with McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman, Murray, Marshall County and Calloway County moving their practices or games to later at night.
Mayfield is one of the schools that has elected to move football practices to early in the morning, before school begins.
As for athletic events, most schools are waiting to make decisions until the day before, or of the event. That includes high school football games this Friday night.