FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has signed men's basketball coach Eric Musselman to a new, five-year agreement.
The deal runs through April 2026.
It includes the potential for a pair of one-year automatic agreement extensions if the Razorbacks receive NCAA Tournament bids "within the timeframe of the agreement.''
The new deal was announced a month after Arkansas won 25 games and made its first Elite Eight appearance since 1995.
Musselman will receive $4 million in base annual compensation, with additional incentives based on longevity and the success of the program.