Army coach Jeff Monken has had an emotion-packed couple of weekends.
His Black Knights shut out archrival Navy at Michie Stadium and finished an undefeated eight-game home season by beating Air Force to win the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy.
But then, Monken had to tell his players their bowl game was canceled.
Monken says he felt like he let them down after Army went from being the first team in the country to land a bowl bid to one without a spot when the Independence Bowl couldn't find an opponent and canceled the game in Shreveport, Louisiana.
The seniors voted to keep practicing in case another invitation is offered.