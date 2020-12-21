MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Army will play West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl, filling the spot left by Tennessee's withdrawal because of COVID-19 test results.
Tennessee released a statement Monday, a day after agreeing to play West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Dec. 31.
Tennessee paused all football activities after Sunday test results.
The Volunteers will wrap up their season at 3-7.
Coach Jeremy Pruitt is among those who tested positive.
Army had been left without a bowl despite a 9-2 record when the Independence Bowl was called off Sunday night without an available team for the Black Knights to play.