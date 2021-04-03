Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Cairo Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam .Minor to moderate flooding will continue on the lower Ohio River. The river will remain near crest through Monday, with river levels falling next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until late Wednesday night. * At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 40.1 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. &&