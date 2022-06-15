PADUCAH, KY -- On Wednesday afternoon, Wichita State made the announcement that they had hired Murray State Athletics Director Kevin Saal to the same position.
"I am incredibly pleased to welcome Kevin to Shocker Nation. Kevin returns to his home state of Kansas with a strong, forward-thinking vision for our men’s and women’s intercollegiate athletics programs,” Wichita State President Rick Muma said in a statement. “Kevin is just the person to move WSU’s athletics program forward and push it to even greater heights.”
Saal was first hired by Murray State back in March, 2019. His biggest achievement was helping lead the Racers move from the Ohio Valley Conference to the Missouri Valley Conference.
That move is set to be official on July 1st.
WPSD reached out to Saal for comment, however has not heard back.