CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Austin Cindric will replace Brad Keselowski in Team Penske's flagship No. 2 Ford next season.
Cindric was already headed toward a Cup Series promotion but was slated to drive the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing.
Keselowski has since decided to leave Team Penske at the end of his 12th season with the team.
Now Cindric will take his seat.
The Wood Brothers seat will be filled by 20-year-old Harrison Burton.
The Thursday announcements put Matt DiBenedetto out of a ride after two seasons with the Wood Brothers.