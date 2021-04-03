CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Grant Paulette kicked a 33-yard field goal with two seconds remaining as Austin Peay clipped previously undefeated and 14th-ranked Murray State 34-31.
Despite the loss, the Racers will square off next week with 12th-ranked Jacksonville State for the Ohio Valley Conference title and automatic berth to the FCS playoffs.
Austin Peay edged Jacksonville State 13-10 in its previous game, but Jacksonville State's win at Eastern Illinois on Saturday dashed the Governors' hopes of a repeat OVC championship.
Photo courtesy: Dave Winder - Murray State Athletics