CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Austin Peay has named former Duke associate coach Nate James to his first head coaching job with the Governors.
The school announced James' hiring on its web site and will formally introduce him next week.
James, 43, has spent much of the past two decades under Mike Krzyzewski as a player and staffer, helping the Blue Devils win NCAA championships in 2010 and '15 as an assistant before becoming associate head coach in 2017.
He also logged 20 minutes in Duke's 2001 national championship game victory against Arizona and was part of five ACC regular season titles and three tournament crowns in Durham, North Carolina.